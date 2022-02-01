Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,562 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after buying an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after buying an additional 160,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after buying an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

