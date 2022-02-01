Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 238.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.