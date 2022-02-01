Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

