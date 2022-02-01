Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.85. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

