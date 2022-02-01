Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $3.14. Primerica posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.79. 1,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

