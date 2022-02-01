Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.61

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.61 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 142.90 ($1.92). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 143.70 ($1.93), with a volume of 10,205,232 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.20) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

