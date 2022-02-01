Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $140.50

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 4018840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.70 ($1.93).

PHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.20) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

