Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.930-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.93-$3.98 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

