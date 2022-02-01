Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PFODF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.64.
About Premier Foods
