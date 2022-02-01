Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PFODF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

