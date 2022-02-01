Post (POST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Post to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POST stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. Post has a 52-week low of $91.79 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Post stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

