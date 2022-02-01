PosEx (PEX) One Day Volume Hits $11.00

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One PosEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PosEx has a market capitalization of $37,688.67 and $11.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PosEx has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001118 BTC.

About PosEx

PEX is a coin. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PosEx is a Pow/Pos hybrid cryptocurrency. It has a 30 second block time and uses the SHA256D “

