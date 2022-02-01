Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) announced a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PRV opened at GBX 684 ($9.20) on Tuesday. Porvair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($10.38). The company has a market capitalization of £315.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 703.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

