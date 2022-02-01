Poolz Finance Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00012181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and $1.14 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.63 or 0.07147042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.93 or 1.00084517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053935 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

