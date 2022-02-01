Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AUCOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS AUCOY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 14,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,575. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

