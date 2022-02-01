Polker Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $4.77 million and $795,138.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polker has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.40 or 0.07151631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.04 or 0.99993848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00051752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.