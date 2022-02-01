PolkaCover 24 Hour Volume Reaches $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.52 or 0.06985286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,329.79 or 0.99960009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006736 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.