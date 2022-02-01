PIXEL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,825.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,825.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00742057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00238328 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024629 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

