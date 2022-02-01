Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

