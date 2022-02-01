Piper Sandler Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.59 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $5,398,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

