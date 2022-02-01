Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

