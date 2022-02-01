Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

