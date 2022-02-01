Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.