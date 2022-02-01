Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886. Pigeon has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

