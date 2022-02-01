Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

