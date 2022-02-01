Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.