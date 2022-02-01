Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 34.3% in January

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.