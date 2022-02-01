Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

