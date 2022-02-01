Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 16.05 ($0.22). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 14.97 ($0.20), with a volume of 8,042,540 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POG. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.86. The stock has a market cap of £592.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.