Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 12,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,278. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

