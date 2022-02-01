Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $6.30 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 648,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $654,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.