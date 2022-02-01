Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 10,520 Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 73.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENPC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

