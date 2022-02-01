Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 109,981 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,981 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNAC. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

DNAC stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.