Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 480,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,852,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $12,688,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTVI opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

