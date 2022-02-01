Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 598,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARTA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $19,840,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,778,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Artisan Acquisition Company Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

