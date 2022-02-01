Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $4.06 Million in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,548,000.

NASDAQ GLEEU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.19.

