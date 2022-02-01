Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $662,977 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,579 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

