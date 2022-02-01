PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.02. 81,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,173. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

