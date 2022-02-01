Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Cap of $22.18 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $224,268.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029274 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 111,645,691 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

