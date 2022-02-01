Penn National Gaming (PENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.49.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.