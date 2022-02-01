PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.02. 47,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,455,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.
The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
