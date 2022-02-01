PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.02. 47,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,455,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Energy by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

