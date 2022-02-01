Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.57. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
