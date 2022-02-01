Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.57. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

