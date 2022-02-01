Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.57.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

