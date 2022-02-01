Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.57.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
