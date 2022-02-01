Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.57.
NYSE PAYC opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.57. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
