Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.57.

NYSE PAYC opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.57. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

