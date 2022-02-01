Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 598.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,955 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paychex were worth $42,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

