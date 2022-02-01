Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY22 guidance at $16.95-$17.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $16.950-$17.650 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $310.01 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $263.59 and a one year high of $334.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.09 and a 200 day moving average of $305.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.