Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 700 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 356,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

