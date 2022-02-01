Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,798,000 after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

