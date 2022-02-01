Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $112,316,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

