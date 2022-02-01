Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 119.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $223.44 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.23.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

