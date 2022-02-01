Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after buying an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

