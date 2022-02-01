Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $922,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

